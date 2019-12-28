advertisement

The films on this admittedly not comprehensive list were not distributed by large studios but by smaller specialist companies. They played in big cities for a few weeks (or less), maybe even one night in a museum. They weren’t on the multiplex radar at all (none of them made more than $ 250,000 at the box office and most of them under $ 50,000). For the adventurous film audience, however, they were an integral part of any discussion about cinema. They told complex stories that big studios ignored. They dug deeper into abstraction or discomfort. And they have pushed the boundaries of film practice in a way that will affect the mainstream in the future.

“Cemetery of Splendor” (2015)In a makeshift hospital on an old royal burial ground, soldiers develop a mysterious sleeping sickness. Then they begin to communicate psychologically with the women who work there. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s weird, delicate story of historical memory and collective awakening takes place like a dream.

“Have you wondered who fired the gun?” (2018)The great-grandfather of the filmmaker Travis Wilkerson murdered a black man named Bill Spann in 1946. Then he got away with it. This documentary follows Wilkerson’s search for the truth, digging for secrets and worrying historical details about the systemic racism that built the United States and left the crime unpunished.

“El Mar La Mar” (2017)A collage-like journey into the Sonoran desert on the border between the United States and Mexico, which filmmakers Joshua Bonnetta and J.P. Sniadecki have put together according to their own oral reports on residents and cross-border commuters. mysterious, disturbing night shots; and artifacts of people who have disappeared into the landscape. It is a sophisticated film in which the viewer has to face human misery at the border by not only revealing dry facts, but creating a feeling of true horror.

“En el septimo día” (2017)An undocumented worker in New York must make decisions that could jeopardize his job, his ability to care for his pregnant girlfriend, and his own material security, all in the name of loyalty to his local Fútbol team. Director Jim McKay, a seamless blend of comedy and fearful tension, makes a film about people for the first time, about their problems for the second time, making the political extremely personal.

“The Fits” (2015)An eleven-year-old girl, who is training to become a boxer, switches gears and instead joins a dance group. She quickly absorbs not only the routines of the group, but also her occasionally strange social and physical dynamics, which urge her to consider her own desires. Anna Rose Holmer’s debut film is a quiet, economical and detailed investigation of a young black girl’s entry into the complexity of youth, group identification and the search for his place in the world.

“Manakamana” (2013)This ethnographic documentary takes place in Nepal on a cable car that goes up a hill to a religious shrine. Once Stephanie Spray and Pacho Velez get their cameras in position, the trekkers – those who speak at all – tell about their lives, their beliefs, and why they climb this mountain. It is a gentle, careful visit to pilgrims that takes time to explain and reward patience with the pleasure of height and the joy of life.

“Milford Graves Full Mantis” (2018)Milford Graves, avant-garde jazz percussionist and martial artist (who also carries out cardiovascular experiments in his house), has had a long and fascinating career that is shown and told here as if every moment was part of a long free jazz solo himself It is a wild and nervous documentary by Jake Meginsky and Neil Young (not the musician), as idiosyncratic as the man himself, one who always takes care of sonic and visual corners while having a wonderful time without taking care of himself keep the rules, man.

“Sieranevada” (2016)Cristi Puius’ epic and fascinating Romanian family comedy takes place in a small apartment with more than 20 significant characters, none of whom lose their language. So get ready to play your subtitles – and it’s about the death of and memorial service for the clan’s patriarch. The camera sways from room to room as personalities collide and clash, dark comic grievances are broadcast, gossip is exposed, and political opinions bounce off the walls as residents try to make peace with the past.

“Stray Dogs” (2013)This sad and sometimes almost silent masterpiece of social realism by director Tsai Ming-liang tells the story of a homeless man and his two small children who barely survive in rain-flooded Taipei. A woman who may be able to help them enters their lives and together they work quietly to maintain their sense of dignity in the face of impossible circumstances.

“The Woman Who Left” (2016)A woman charged with murder who remains in prison for 30 years is finally released. She decides to take revenge on the man who framed her, but on the long road to accomplishing her mission, she realizes that she’s just not the vindictive type. Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz revises Leo Tolstoy’s short story “God sees the truth but waits” for a deeply moving study of empathy and care.

