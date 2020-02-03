advertisement

Now that we have all been paid after this long month of January (and I hope there is money left after the first weekend of the month), it’s time to get your social calendar in order for February.

There’s a lot going on this month with big names heading to the Irish coast – as well as rising stars to be discovered in intimate places.

1. THE GAME – The Propeller | February 9

How about launching February with a bit of hip-hop? This may be one of the last chances you have of seeing Dr. Dre’s former protégé and former G-Unit member, as the Compton rapper said that the album “ Born 2 Rap ” from last year would be its latest version.

2. TENACIOUS D – 3Arena | February 10

Spread them out like a bunch of jokes at your own risk; Jack Black and Kyle Gass can have serious comedic tracks, but they also have badass rock songs. They bring their “Post-Apocalypto” tour to the Irish coast for their first concert here in several years. It should be a lot of fun.

3. BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB – rue Vicaire | February 10 and 11

It is quite difficult to classify this London quartet, since almost all the albums they have released have taken a stylistic turn. The same goes for their new one, ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ – which includes pop, indie, electronics and more.

4. FIONN REGAN – Whelan’s | February 13 & 14

It is rare that you get the chance to catch this artist in a place like Whelan, so the two dates of Fionn Regan instead of Wexford Street should be very special. The Bray native released his latest album “Cala” last year, but you can expect old favorites in the mix for these intimate concerts.

5. SUPERGRASS – Olympia Theater | February 14 and 15

Want to impress your partner on Valentine’s Day? This is the concert to buy a ticket. The inimitable indie-pop group reformed last year after a 9-year hiatus, and these two concerts (they will also perform at Ulster Hall in Belfast on the 17th) are going to be out of this world.

6. AOIFE NESSA FRANCES – Le Grand Social | the 21st of February

It wasn’t until February, but Aoife Nessa Frances already released one of the best Irish albums of the year. The Dubliner officially launches “Land of No Junction” at the end of the month; If atmospheric folk-pop is twisted, be sure to check it out.

7. CHEFS KAISER – 3Arena | February 23

Nostalgia has a lot to answer. Now, we’re not saying this concert (with Razorlight behind) will be the most memorable you’ve ever attended – but if you have a soft spot for indie rock from the 2010s and like to stir your hot pint in the air as if at a festival, it’s the concert for you.

8. THE CAPITAL OF MURDER – rue Vicaire | February 27

They released one of the best albums of 2019 with the extremely self-confident “ When I Have Fears ”, but this Dublin-based group is by all accounts one of the most impressive live bands of the moment . They will bring their intense and moody post-punk sound to Vicar Street for their biggest Irish show to date this month.

9. GAVIN JAMES – 3Arena | February 29

Our own Ed Sheeran (it’s not just red hair – anthemic love songs help us too) returns after a short break from touring with this gigantic hometown show. Do you expect a lot of “lighters in the air” moments – and given the day there, maybe even a few marriage proposals?

10. KIEFER SUTHERLAND – The Academy | February 29

Yes, this Kiefer Sutherland – as if there was another. As you may know, the Hollywood star is also an avid country musician and released his second studio album ‘Reckless & Me’ last year. He last played here in 2018, so if you missed him, now’s your chance to see if he’s really good.

