From “Parasite” to “Honeyland”, some of the most exciting nominees this year are already winners.

The Oscars may be the culmination of success in the film industry, a convergence of quality and punch on the red carpet, but this formula doesn’t always matter to them. As Hollywood tries to diversify its ranks, the Oscar nominees continue to reflect the Ice Age progress of an industry that does not practice what it preaches. Much of the media surrounding this year’s race has focused on the negative: the lack of female directors among the nominees and the lack of colored people in almost all important categories overwhelm any positive qualities.

These shortcomings make it difficult to get a grip on constructive results from the Oscar season, but they don’t cover the whole story. The activists want to win at all costs with dim eyes, but some of this year’s nominees have already won, no matter what happened on Sunday, simply because of the progress they have made in recent months. Here are these highlights.

“Parasite”Already Made history

neon

A week before the premiere of “Parasite” as part of the official Cannes Film Festival competition, a colleague from the industry who had seen the film early announced his positive reaction. “It’s great,” he said. “But it won’t win the Palme d’Or. It’s a genre film!”

If only I had spent money on this claim. Bong Joon Ho’s dark class warfare satire actually transcended the genre base and provided a unique mix of escapism and social commentary. “Parasite” became the first Korean film to win the “palm tree”, which catalyzed its box office success in its home country – and then it just went on and ended up being the US release with the highest earnings in 2019 in English and achieving a series of historic Oscar nominations. Yes, it’s the first Korean nominee ever, a frontrunner for the best international feature film and a stronger contender for the best film than any of its non-English predecessors in this category. Whether it wins there or not doesn’t matter to consolidate a legacy that strengthens Bong’s global writer status while introducing new audiences to his robust 20-year filmography in America.

“Parasite” captures the zeitgeist with an impressive glimpse into the invisibility of lower-class battles and what happens if they choose to fight their way to power at all costs. In an election year, it doesn’t matter to US viewers where it comes from, and it is no wonder that HBO is already planning a series adjustment: “Parasite” is a historical phenomenon, no matter what happens next and has its history just started.

“Honeyland” too

neon

A year ago, “Honeyland” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival’s world documentary contest (where it almost didn’t work). The visually expressive story of a Macedonian beekeeper who lived on the edge of civilization was the epitome of a discovery under the radar. The festival circuit worked overtime to make “Honeyland” from its Sundance Grand Jury award to a new director / film, but it took a long-term investment in the film to achieve its current historical status. While the up-and-coming boutique retailer Neon has received a lot of recognition for making “Parasite” a commercial hit, the company has done an even more impressive job of “Honeyland” in terms of opportunities.

The understated successes of the directors Tamara Kotevska and Llubo Stefanov in the cinema are not exactly your Oscar bait: it is a slow look at the gradual decline of provincial life, which is explored by the experiences of a tragic-comic protagonist whose ritual routine is at risk if a A new family moves onto their lawn. Word of mouth around “Honeyland”, when the film met with great response and support from the entire film community, led to the first film receiving nominations for “Best Documentary” and “Best International Feature Film” (as well as the first documentary of all time) Nomination in this category). “Honeyland” may not be the leader in both slots, but it is so rare that this subtle cinematic art is celebrated in the award season that it becomes a whole new kind of winner due to its double category.

“Little Women” made the cut

Getty Images for SBIFF

Even fans of “Lady Bird” got nervous about “Little Women” because the film stayed in suspense all year round. Gerwig’s second solo directorial work was a large studio production with stars, but like many of this year’s competitors, it was too late to get the festival started, which would have helped establish Bonafides. After the film was on the screen, questions arose of how much the film could resonate beyond critical recognition. Gerwig’s sophisticated update of the classic by Louisa May Alcott works under the guise of a traditional piece and follows many details from its source. However, your screenplay takes time to find new structural paths that provide an ironic commentary on the actual narrative process.

It was a clever move that was held together by an extraordinary ensemble and Gerwig’s confident look. All of this paid off when the film easily passed the $ 100 million mark. Gerwig was rejected by the academy and the HFPA, although their ambitious script received a nomination and is a best picture nomination, no matter what has more momentum. All in all, the success of “Little Women” made Gerwig a lively appearance throughout the season and consolidated her as the true author of the moment.

Like “Ad Astra”

Fox / Disney

James Gray’s film faced a tough fight from the start. It was a rocky space opera that was shot on a grand scale, but produced by a studio that wasn’t really investing in its success (Fox production was transferred to the new Disney regime just like “Jojo Rabbit”). In contrast to “Joker”, Grey’s visionary, futuristic fairy tale had only one festival lump – a competitive slot in Venice – before it came to the cinemas, where it brought sparse box office results. Despite a brisk performance by Brad Pitt as a lone astronaut roaming the universe in search of his missing father, the film seemed to sink into battle – especially since Pitt already had a lot to offer with his status as best supporting actor for “It was once in Hollywood. “

But the success of “Ad Astra” goes far beyond Pitt. Ace sound editor Gary Rydstrom (one of IndieWire’s influencers) has given the sound mix a remarkable mix of interstellar eerie and firepower that earned a well-deserved nomination that speaks for the unusual visceral energy of Grey’s intimate psychodrama. The filmmaker consulted with avant-garde film scholars and scientists alike when he constructed the film’s dazzling cosmic images, delivering an otherworldly vision as unique as everything Hollywood did in 2019. It’s a little miracle that it exists. The Oscar nomination is a welcome reminder that, along with other jewels from last year, it is an absolute must in the history books.

“The Irishman” exists!

Screenshot

Enough with the Netflix backlash: nobody else would enable Martin Scorsese to make one of the great gangster epics in old age according to his own ideas. “The Irishman” is a pure, unrestrained Scorsese, a kind of tough guy who has been pulsing in his films for generations, and this was the right vessel to distill his power. Look beyond the reports of an expensive “Irish” campaign, or the possibility that the film may not win at all on Sunday. for years it almost didn’t exist.

Netflix’s desire to drive author passion projects and – whatever its business motives – do everything to drive this hard sale has resulted in one of the most original American film experiences of the past year. It is a film that is built on some of the most endearing faces (De Niro-Pesci-Pacino to scream out loud!) And familiar narrative tropes and also extends them into new emotional territory. OK, maybe it deserves a wider theatrical release, but this film works on screens of any size. At its core, “The Irishman” deals with the aging process and the deterioration of the power of white men in American culture due to the sheer power of the film language. The Oscar season tends to hide the films that are losing momentum, and while “The Irishman” may have suffered from this fate, its appeal will last much longer than these few hectic months.

White male directors aren’t the whole story

Waad al-Kateab

Of course “The Irishman” is a white male film in one year with many white male nominees. Although the nomination for best director for Bong Joon Ho has changed this category to a certain extent, the lack of female nominees sends a terrible message about the academy’s interests. In a year in which Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Kent, and others performed excellently, the absence of women in the Best Director category suggests that voters don’t care whether they do footwork or about theirs Thinking about possibilities. Likewise, the minimal nomination for people with color reinforces the feeling that five years after #OscarsSoWhite, the industry is still struggling to escape its ugliest prejudices.

Addressing these shortcomings could, however, marginalize the real work of filmmakers and women who have been nominated in other categories this year. The 50-year-old veteran filmmaker Julia Reichardt received a commendable praise for her co-direction at “American Factory”, as did the Syrian refugee Waad al-Kataeb for her harrowing diary film “For Sama” and Kotevska for two nominations “Honeyland” in Best documentation and best international reportage. This category also includes the first nomination for a black man from France (Breakout Ladj Ly “Les Miserables”) and the ubiquitous bong.

The list continues in quite different short film nominations. The category of animated short films includes a black filmmaker, filmmaker Matthew Cherry from “Hair Love” and two women – Siqi Song for her devastating “sister” and Rosana Sullivan for the charming “Kitbull”. The live action nominees include two women: Delphine Girard for “A Sister” and Meryan Joobeur, whose exciting story about a Tunisian family struggling with ISIS influence has enough twists to earn a feature film (and that Category to win).

Among the documentary shorts, Yi Seung-Jun competes with Bong Joon Ho as the first Korean filmmaker in his respective category for the “In the Absence” award, while three directors fight for the award: Carol Dysinger for the stunning “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone ( If you are a girl) ”, Smiriti Mundhra for the portrait of the activist“ St. Louis Superman ”and Laura Nix for the romantic two-handed“ Walk Run Cha-Cha ”.

Celebrating these nominations doesn’t negate the appalling homogeneity of other categories this year, but it would be just as outrageous to call one of them less valuable. Instead, these categories are closer to how someone with sophisticated cinematic interests should make the Oscars look – a global palette of themes and styles that come from a variety of filmmakers and are made for reasons that often go far beyond the end result.

ScarJo finally did it …

Wilson Webb / Netflix / Kobal / Shutterstock

You don’t have to be a Jojo Rabbit fan to support Scarlett Johansson this year as she’s also nominated for a much better performance in Marriage Story. Johansson may not be the favorite to win the category, but your presence here marks an occasion when the academy did everything right. The Johansson talent that was so evident in early works like “Ghost World” may have been hidden by Marvel in recent years, but “Marriage Story” provided clear evidence that she had matured as a performer all the time, since she delivered a rich, complex film turn as an actress trying to regain control of her life. In a way, this seems to reflect what she has achieved in the past year, and reminds viewers that actors in giant blockbusters don’t have to do without their talent. We hope she continues this momentum beyond the explosive revelations of “Black Widow” this year.

… And Antonio Banderas too

Sony PIctures Classics

At the age of 60, Banderas played his biggest role so far in the center of Pedro Almodovar’s moving, semi-fictional drama. As the conflicting, physically uncomfortable author Salvador Mallo, Banderas exudes a remarkable degree of melancholy and longing with fleeting and somber looks; Each close-up telegraphs new information about his damaged soul.

It’s a miracle that the actor has been so present in both American and Spanish cinema over the years that in a competitive year that would have easily gone unannounced for the best actor. But sometimes talent is just too good to be ignored. No matter what happens on Sunday, the Banderas nomination makes up for many missed opportunities over the years.

Rian Johnson got the last laugh

Warren Toda / Epa / REX / Shutterstock

Many innovative filmmakers go into the big leagues of the studio and fight to maintain their autonomy. A remarkable exception to this rule was provided by Rian Johnson with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, an original and surprising entry into a franchise with falling yields, which suggested new ways to rejuvenate his mythology. However, short-sighted fans rebelled against Johnson’s courageous story-telling decisions, which is a discouraging sign that Star Wars Diehards demanded loyalty to old versus new ideas.

Instead of getting out of sight, Johnson looked for ways to get the old tropes of the story going again. “Knives Out” took the outdated Whodunit model and turned it into a spiky reef in practically every cultural struggle in 2019, from corrupt one percent values ​​to xenophobia. His nomination for Best Original Screenplay shows how well he did it. With a sequel to Knives Out in progress and around $ 156.6 million in box office sales, Johnson has had the last laugh at the naysayers who are afraid of storytelling, which takes some ambitious turns. Thank God he is still swinging.

“The lighthouse” was worth the effort

A24 films

When announcing this year’s nominations, experts found that boutique distributor A24 received only one nomination. The worthy competitors “Uncut Gems” and “The Farewell” have it all. What gives? But this attitude does away with the uniqueness of the nominee who is an A24 film did receive. “The Lighthouse”, a mischievous psychological thriller about two 19th century men who went mad in the middle of nowhere, showed some of the boldest filmmaking of the year. Robert Eggers and his crew battled the elements in a remote region of Nova Scotia for weeks, surviving rain, wind, mud and increasing exhaustion when they created a poetic mix of Melvillian horror that never broke its magic. Much of the film’s hypnotic power comes from the 1.19: 1 aspect ratio by cameraman Jarin Blaschke and exquisite images that often look as if they were from a distant past. If you watch Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the stars of “The Lighthouse”, as dirt and grime pour out of the canvas, because Blaschke has come so close to the chaotic action. His recognition of this innovative vision – far from the safer maneuvers of a studio nominee – suggests that the effort was worth it.

