Ten people on a cruise ship that is currently being quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the corona virus, which has affected many people across China and elsewhere, the Japanese health authorities said.

Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday that the 10 people who were on the Diamond Princess were taken to a medical facility for isolation. The ship, with 3,700 people on board, was quarantined after an 80-year-old Hong Kong passenger infected the virus, Kyodo News reported.

On the ship, 273 passengers and crew were said to have had close contact with the Hong King passenger before a virus confirmation test was carried out, Kato said. Ten out of 31 of these people were confirmed to have the virus, while the other 242 passengers were tested.

After the new cases have been confirmed, the ship must now be quarantined for two weeks, Kato said.

Princess Cruise said that out of the 10 confirmed cases, three were from Japan, three from Hong Kong, two from Australia, and one from the United States, News Corp.

Workers in protective clothing bring a person under a blue sheet from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to a Japanese Coast Guard boat on February 5, 2020 in Yokohama. (STR / Jiji Press / AFP via Getty Images)

“Princess Cruises will continue to fully work with and follow the instructions of the global medical authorities and the Japanese government,” NBC News said in a statement. Those who are quarantined have Internet and telephone access and are treated comfortably.

Two Princess Cruise trips that were due to leave Yokohama, Japan on Tuesday and later this month were canceled due to the virus, the company said.

Chinese government officials said the virus was first discovered in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, which led to mass quarantines and closures. However, some locals have pointed out that the local situation is far worse than what the regime is telling the rest of the world. In one example, family members of a Wuhan couple told the Epoch Times that they were denied treatment in five hospitals after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

“None of the hospitals would take their blood for diagnostic tests. They were told that there was a limited supply of test kits and that they were considered suspected Wuhan pneumonia. Hospitals do not give a hospital bed to a patient unless confirmed by tests. The patient has to isolate himself at home, ”said the family member.

Cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored on February 3, 2020 in front of the port of Yokohama, Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global public health emergency last week, while the United States also declared a public health emergency and introduced travel restrictions for people who recently traveled to China.

To date, 11 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, six patients in California, one in Washington State, one in Massachusetts, one in Arizona and two in Illinois. On Monday, two patients in northern California were admitted to a San Francisco hospital after their symptoms worsened.

