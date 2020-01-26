advertisement

We have now had our Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus for about 5 months. The car is a beautiful vehicle and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. (Although I often argue with myself whether I prefer the Model 3 or the Model Y.) There is so much talk about Tesla and Tesla vehicles and why they are great, but I recently thought that I rarely have a ranked list of the best things about owning a Tesla Model 3, so here’s my chance. These benefits are of course usually applicable to every Tesla.

0. No emissions

Before I go into other reasons, I only notice that nowadays it seems to be an absolute requirement to buy a vehicle without emissions. Human society depends on it. Even if there is no climate change or air pollution, this top 10 list would still apply, so this is item # 0 instead of item # 1.

1. Safest car in the world.

This is a big problem if you have children, love your family and friends and love yourself. As you may remember, this was one of my 4 main reasons for buying the Model 3, and it currently stands at # 1. There are many reasons why the Model 3 is so safe in the event of an accident. But in addition, the car is exceptionally good at helping accidents. There have been a number of cases where the car has been shouting loudly at me (if not anymore) to make sure that I see a danger and avoid it. There are also a number of ways in which it keeps me under control in more everyday ways:

when I start to cross the lane where I am, it will feel like a rumbling as if I am driving on a rough sidewalk;

it offers excellent visibility and a gigantic backup camera display if I need some help with seeing the back (also when making a backup);

the lane function is great;

so is the automatic lane change function.

2. The ride quality.

There really is nothing that compares. Between the fast acceleration, the great handling and the smooth powertrain, this car is a pleasure to drive. I often use Autopilot but then switch it off for fun driving segments. In my way it’s even more fun.

3. It’s a beauty.

The car is so beautiful. I have returned to the car so many times, have looked at it and was just impressed with the beautiful design. It is really a work of art. Instead of wearing it off, I feel that I appreciate it just as much today as it did on day 1.

4. You often get a brand new car!

This is hard to describe. Before I had the car, I thought I saw the benefit of updates over the air, but it’s so different if you have the car and drive it every day. People have said that it is just Christmas morning when you get a big new update. It is. You will see a notification of an available update; you get excited; you update the vehicle by thinking about the new functions that you will get; the update is complete; you are in a hurry to explore all new functions; you love them (some of them, at least); and you feel like you just got a brand new car.

5. Free fuel.

This is not the case for everyone. Most people charge at home and have the advantage of that extreme convenience. I don’t have home charging, but I do live in an area with a large number of public charging stations – and they’re all free. Technically you would have to pay for Supercharging at some point, but I refer enough that I don’t have that problem *. Most of us charge on slow chargers, but they are all hosted by stores, malls, the city or someone else. So, yes, in just over 5 months we spent $ 0 charging the car.

6. No gas stations.

This is so obvious that I almost didn’t think about it, but it really is something amazing. Gas stations are not particularly known for their beauty, great scent or lounge facilities. I can’t stand the places, to be honest. So it’s nice not to have to visit them. Even if I went to the gas station twice with the BMW i3 REx twice, I had to go “ugh” and get out of it.

7. Acceleration.

I just have to say it again. The acceleration of the car, even the SR +, is so smooth and powerful that it is a real daily joy. It makes my daughters laugh. It adds a bit of tension to many days. Life must be fun.

8. Infotainment.

From Netflix to Beach Buggy to Stardew Valley to YouTube to Caraoke, the infotainment options on the Model 3 are great. We use them at least a few days a week. This is also an area where Model 3 is clearly better than Model S and Model X. The horizontal screen is just much better for the video options.

9. Stay cool in Florida.

There is “overheating protection in the cabin” in the Tesla that ensures that the temperature in the car does not get too hot when you are not there. This may not seem like a big deal … unless you live in Florida. If you live in Florida or somewhere with a similar climate, you know how quickly your car can turn into a giant oven. It is not fun. Opening the doors and having the heat that sets your hair on fire is not one of the best retirement attractions at the Sun Belt. With Tesla’s overheating protection you never have to worry about that. The car does it for you. It offers a significant boost to the quality of life.

10. The app.

I bundle several things here under this ‘single benefit’. I can easily pre-cool or pre-heat the car, lock it or unlock it, honk to someone, turn Sentry mode on or off (Sentry mode should probably have its own item on this list), check the loading status, call the car (again, this must be his own item on the list), ask for roadside assistance, plan Tesla service, upgrade the software, view the progress of a software upgrade, find the car and more.

The telephone is also my key! This is one of my absolute favorite features, but something that I simply forget because it is such an invisible benefit. Keys are so last century. It is fantastic never to take out a key to open the door, not to lock the door while my hands are full and not to worry if I have locked the door.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpKU0YZ-cDo (/ embed)

In general, the car is better, safer and more fun than any other car on the market (except perhaps a different Tesla if you prefer a larger vehicle). Tesla haters may hate that I said so, but seriously, you saw the headline – if you prefer another car, don’t open an article with the headline: “10 best things about owning a Tesla Model 3 “

* Do you want to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S or Model X? Feel free to use my reference code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404. Or not. Always use the code of the owner who helped you the most when choosing a Tesla, imho.

You can also get a $ 250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use of a referral code when reserving a Cybertruck or Model Y.

