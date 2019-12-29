advertisement

Remakes have been part of the studio machine since at least 1904, when the groundbreaking “The Great Train Robbery” was re-shot and resold. Over the following hundred years, remakes have made a bad name for themselves, and for some are an indication of the creative void in the mainstream entertainment industry. However, if you take a closer look, you will find that many filmmakers do wonderful things by picking up old stories and rebuilding them, either adding visual flair or adding nuances that may not have been found before. Some of the best films of the past decade have been remakes. And these, we dare to say, were the 10 best.

10. “Let me in” (2010)

Tomas Alfredson’s modern classic Swedish vampire drama “Let the Right One In” was only two years old when Matt Reeves reworked it for American audiences, but “Let Me In” is anything but a waste of time. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz bring their own pain and warmth to their characters (a bullied boy and the immortal vampire that gives him a shine), and Reeves adds a handful of cruel shocks that make Alfredson’s icy original appear more more brutal than before. “Let the Right One In” is the more mature and graceful film, but “Let Me In” is a professionally designed crowd puller that is equally valid, but is made for slightly different tastes.

9. “Pete’s Dragon” (2016)

Of the recent Disney blockbuster remakes, David Lowery’s “Pete’s Dragon” is by far the easiest. Lowery transforms the original, quirky and bizarre musical into a concentrated and elegiac family fantasy about an orphaned boy raised by a dragon in the forest and the family who wants to bring him back into the world without fully understanding what he is doing could lose. The new “Pete’s Dragon” is beautifully photographed and sensitively staged. He is his own beast, full of charm, love and ambition and probably better than the original.

8. “True Grit” (2010)

The first time the Coen Bros. tried to make a movie classic was “The Ladykillers” and we all agree not to talk about it. Their second, “True Grit”, is a modern western classic. Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar nominated for her movie debut, plays Mattie Ross, who hires rugged and eccentric shooter Rooster Cogburn to hunt down her father’s murderer. Jeff Bridges takes on the role of John Wayne’s Cogburn (it’s the role Wayne won an Oscar for) and he lends to the living vision of the Coens from the West, ruled by loutic miscreants whose moral fibers are all lacking Character a young girl. A fantastic western from start to finish, full of impressive details and unforgettable performances.

7. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011)

One of the most fascinating decisions a blockbuster franchise made in this decade was the “Planet of the Apes” series, not by reissuing the original, but by reissuing the fourth film in the series, the underestimated “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes.” “to restart. (1972). Directed by Rupert Wyatt, the loose remake also tells the story of Caesar, the first intelligent monkey to lead an uprising against its human oppressors. But without the baggage of numerous prequels, “Rise” can weave a distinctive new version of the science fiction tragedy in which a helpless animal ties to humanity to see how his belief remains unrewarded and punished before it becomes final strikes back. Andy Serkis’ appearance as Caesar in the course of the three newly launched “Apes” films is probably the most accomplished piece of motion capture drama to date, and the intelligence and sensitivity with which “Rise” builds his journey is downright impressive stellar.

6. “Cinderella” (2015)

Disney’s original “Cinderella” is a triumph of animation, but the story and characters of the 1950 film were undoubtedly underdeveloped by contemporary standards. Kenneth Branagh’s shining remake may not clarify the historical significance of the original for the medium, but it tells the superior version of the story that makes Cate Blanchett’s “evil stepmother” a nuanced and personable villain and gives Ella (Lily James)) and her prince Charming (Richard Madden) have more than ever time to tie a romantic bond before fate – or at least the magical blow of midnight – to tear them apart. Ella does not see the remake as a victim, but as a principal heroine whose nobility emerges in a way that her pursuers cannot understand, let alone suffocate. Branagh’s “Cinderella” is one of the greatest fairy tale films.

5. “Evil Dead” (2013)

Sam Raimi’s affordable, independent, raw, ultraviolet, and hyperkinetic cult classic was transformed by Fede Alvarez into a raw, ultraviolet, and hyperkinetic film that is no less daring, subversive, or grotesque when paid for and released by a studio. In the remake, a group of young friends gather in a remote cabin in the forest to help Mia (Jane Levy) fight heroin addiction. However, they accidentally release an ancient evil force that Mia possesses and tries to maim and destroy the mall. The new “Evil Dead” captures Raimi’s virtuoso storytelling – and reminds all of us how flaccid and conventional modern camera work really is – while undermining audience expectations about where this remake will lead and how appalling it will lead to. It’s as scary and bizarre as the original, remake, or no.

4. “Suspiria” (2018)

Dario Argento’s hypnotic and hallucinogenic “Suspiria” defies conventional critical analysis, and the search for deeper meanings in his nightmarish surrealism may have been secondary. So it was damn daring of Luca Guadagnino to make “Suspiria” new and to fill the creepy story about a witch-led ballet school with lively political and social symbolism. Dakota Johnson plays Susie Bannion, an American dancer who studies with the great Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton) and immerses herself more and more in the matriarchal world of empowerment and violence. As dense as the original is, complex and ambitious, Guadagnino’s new interpretation of “Suspiria” is a reflection of Argento’s classic and, over time, could turn out to be his own kind of horror classic.

3. “It” (2017)

The shouting that the two-part feature film “It” adaptation is technically not a remake of the two-part mini series “It” adaptation has fallen on deaf ears; Even the bloody format is the same. The new version of Andy Muschietti doesn’t have an iconic horrible giggle from Tim Curry as Pennywise, but the first half is more interested in Stephen King’s demonic clown than insidious influence than in the theft of scenes. The story of a “Loser’s Club” in a small town, in which young outsiders band together to overcome their fears – as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård, absolutely fearsome) embodies – was carried over into the late 1980s and now takes on a new dimension in Really epic quality. “It” is an excellently produced horror thriller that is at the same time a sharp and meaningful allegory of growing up. The follow-up “It: Chapter Two” cannot survive the landing as it falls victim to tedious mythologizations and excessive trust in flashbacks, but Chapter One stands alone very well and is so terribly effective that it could be determined for the classic status.

2. “Silence” (2016)

In Scorsese’s “Silence,” failure to be Christian is not failure to be Christian. This is not necessarily the reading you get from Masahiro Shinoda’s original film version of Shūsaku Endos in 1966 about Christian persecution in Japan in the 17th century. The author has reportedly been dissatisfied with this first adaptation, and Scorsese appears determined to investigate the story in a different way. “Silence” stars in Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, who investigate Jesuit priests and claim that another member of their order has publicly renounced his belief under pressure from the Japanese government. The Japanese government is striving to eradicate Western influence by any means necessary. On the way there, they too are asked to give up their faith to end their suffering and the suffering of those they know. The film may be a story of persecution, but it’s not a simple “We Against You” propaganda story. Scorsese seems to strive to make history a thoughtful treatise on the apparent impossibility of real faith in a world of danger, doubt and endless complications. It is as beautiful and nuanced as any other work the filmmaker has ever created.

1. “Little Women” (2019)

They know what they say when it comes to not repairing what isn’t broken, but Greta Gerwig’s remake of “Little Women” repairs parts of Louisa May Alcott’s original novel and its many adaptations that some of us don’t even need held. Gerwig’s adaptation changes the timeline of the story by rephrasing it as a written story instead of using the authorship of “Little Women” as the climax, thus enabling the love affair between Amy (Florence Pugh) and Laurie (Timothée Chalamet). to play as the most important relationship. (Earlier adjustments sometimes seemed retrospective or even creepy.) The bold and welcome changes don’t end here, but Gerwig blissfully keeps most of the wonderful, timeless story intact. The cast is as good as never before – not an easy task – and the family quarrels, romance, humor and progressive topics are more brilliant than ever and presented more intelligently than in any previous version.

