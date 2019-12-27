advertisement

As with film music, a great song can take us back to the experience of seeing the film, reliving the feelings it evokes, or helping the audience connect with the characters on a deeper level. A powerful song can tell a story, arouse our emotions and have a life of its own in the pop charts, in dance clubs or coffee houses. And whether good or bad, a whole generation of children knew every word for “let it go”. Whether it’s a sultry new track for a James Bond adventure or a fast-paced catchy tune, here’s a selection of the best songs of the decade.

10. “Earned It” by “Fifty Shades of Gray”

The “Fifty Shades” series has given us at least two big surprises: the discovery of Dakota Johnson and the soundtrack of the first film that had no business that was as entertaining as it turned out. Some of his songs could be heard in almost every other store or car for months (even a few years) after the film was no longer in theaters, such as Ellie Goulding’s infectiously danceable “Love Me Like You Do” and The Weeknds sexy slow Jam, ” Earned It “, which received an Oscar nomination for the best original song.

9. “How far will I go” from “Moana”

Disney’s fearless young leader, Moana, needed an adventurous hymn to accompany her on her quest to get away from home and to everything she has ever known. Written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by newcomer Auli’i Cravalho, the Oscar-nominated “How Far I’ll Go” is exactly what the character demands. She connects Moana with her ancestors and helps her find the courage to save her people from the curse of a sick goddess. “How Far I’ll Go” is not the only catchy tune in the film’s soundtrack that finds good company alongside songs like “You’re Welcome” and “Shiny”.

8. “Thankful” from “Beyond the Lights”

To determine the tone of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s delicate drama “Beyond the Lights”, this R&B ballad sung by Rita Ora and written by Diane Warren hits the right notes and subtly reflects the emotional journey of the film of a painful one Pop Stars and the Security Officer Who is one of the few people to notice and help her? The texts “I am grateful for the storm / made me appreciate the sun / I am grateful for the wrong people / made me estimate the right ones” summarize the film quite well. “Grateful” received an Oscar nomination for the best original song.

7. “Everything Is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

This Oscar-nominated Technopop theme song is the auditory equivalent of too much sugar in the middle of a candy store. It’s a frenzy of energy and a brisk frenzy of fast beats, with the digitally altered voices of Tegan and Sara, the cheerful lyrics like “Everything is cool when you’re part of a team” and a frenetic rap of nonsensical lyrics from The Lonely sing island. Produced by Devos Mark Mothersbaugh, the colorful little thing “Everything Is Awesome” fits the ridiculously random yet clever ethos of “The LEGO Movie”.

6. “Please Mr. Kennedy” by “Inside Llewyn Davis”

If you haven’t watched “Girls,” the grumpy tribute by the Coen Brothers to a folk singer who failed to make it, “Inside Llewyn Davis” may be your first introduction to Adam Driver’s large, distinctive presence. This presence is an integral part of the silly protest song sung by Justin Timberlake and Oscar Isaac’s gaudy artist who reluctantly signs up as a background singer and musician for this gig. Driver intervenes between Isaac’s side eyes and Timberlake’s optimistic and serious performance by adding additional paragraphs of nonsense like “Outer!” “Space!” Suppress. It’s an endearingly funny moment in a movie that isn’t always so happy.

5. “Glory” from “Selma”

How does a powerful rap and gospel song go with one of the best-known leaders of the civil rights movement? That was the challenge Common and John Legend faced when they created “Glory,” the accompanying anthem to Ava DuVernary’s “Selma,” an ambitious retelling of one of the movement’s most significant turning points, Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in the city Alabama. The duo made the song their own bridge, connecting the past with current struggles and calling the past to understand our present. Around 50 years after the march on Selma, the ballad was honored as the best original song at the Oscars in honor of the event after a worldwide broadcast show.

4. “Remember Me” by “Coco”

Do you remember all the crying that you got from Pixar’s “Up?” For the first eight minutes. song but peel back the cover layers and the revised story to recognize their true heartwarming origins: as a lullaby sung by a father to his daughter. When the song is played at the end of the film, you will find it hard not to cry how much the melody (which won an Oscar) meant for the story and how simple it sounds only with an acoustic guitar.

3. “Skyfall” from “Skyfall”

It’s the job of a good theme song for a new James Bond movie, figuring out what the new adventure is about, being in our heads, and remembering the movie months before and after the film premieres. With “Skyfall”, Adele has exceeded her mission by putting the number on the charts, winning an Oscar for the best original title and giving the audience one of the best bond themes in the recent past. Some may even say that their song was better than the movie, but I leave that to die-hard fans.

2. “Let It Go” by “Frozen”

This cross between a power ballad and a Broadway-influenced empowerment hymn found fans among young and old – theater children, various outsiders and much more – when Disney’s “Frozen” became one of the greatest animated hits in studio history. Broadway veteran Idina Menzel made her way through Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s catchy number, which begins slowly and then becomes a celebration of independence. In its heyday in 2013 and 2014, there was probably no playground in the country – or maybe in many parts of the world, since synchronized versions of “Frozen” were also very popular – where nobody sang the Oscar. Win “Let It Go”.

1. “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Decades since this classic film from Tinseltown got its newer remake, Bradley Cooper revived “A Star Is Born” and chose Lady Gaga as the next singer after Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand – no small shoes to fill up, but to fill up – to make his directorial debut , The song became one of Lady Gaga’s greatest hits, broke the charts and stayed there for weeks. The stunning power ballad plays a central role in the film, but her voice is so powerful that she almost steals the rest of the film from her co-star. “Shallow” brought Lady Gaga a well-deserved Oscar for the best original song and is probably still on a radio station.

