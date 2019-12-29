advertisement

Not all film scores have the strength to stay with the audience long after the credits. Great film music not only stands out in our heads, but can also bring back the emotions we felt in a particular scene. We can relive the thrill of danger or adventure, tears can rise in our eyes with romantic or sad notes. Without looking, some scores can even produce images from the film that are as clear and clear as we first saw them because the music captured those moments in our memories. There have been hundreds of scores that have had this effect on us over the decade. Here are just a few of our most memorable favorites:

10. “Arrival”, Jóhann Jóhannsson

For a film about communicating with other life forms from space, some of the most moving moments of Denis Villeneuve’s “Arrival” are actually more earthly. As Amy Adam’s character struggles to accomplish her mission – to find out why aliens have landed on Earth and to stop the world’s most powerful armies from attacking her, she also has to deal with the memory of losing her little daughter. Jóhann Jóhannsson’s compositions merged the sounds of the visiting extraterrestrials with his music and complemented their attempts to communicate with his ambient score. Max Richter’s stirring composition “On the Nature of Daylight”, an existing work, increased the characters’ emotional journey through loss and hopelessness.

advertisement

9. “Black Panther”, Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson’s detailed compositions for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther”, which may be the best score from one of the great studio superhero films, have a complex symbolism and meaning that goes beyond the typical orchestral fanfare. Göransson hired West African musicians, used regional instruments and mixed them with American rap and techno music. He created an acoustic representation of Wakanda that is both traditional and future-oriented.

8. “Annihilation”, Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury

The composing of Team Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury went beyond the scope of typical “eerie music” and devised a really unnatural and unusual accompaniment for Alex Garland’s “Annihilation”. The group of scientists and discoverers is as uninviting as the unknown invasion, which are sent for investigation.

7. “Crimson Peak”, Fernando Velázquez

The entire soundtrack to Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak” fits the film like a lace and satin glove. Fernando Velázquez’s compositions are steeped in the lure of Gothic romanticism and explore the musical depths of horror film anxiety, dramatic murder mysteries and, of course, romantic tensions. The most beautiful track of the set, “Ediths Thema”, captures not only the essence of the main character (played by Mia Wasikowska) but also her romantic waltz heights with a beautiful stranger, played by Tom Hiddleston. Listening to the score feels as exhilarating as its screen romance.

6. “Driving,” Cliff Martinez

The synth-heavy music that accompanied Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive” gave this violent neo-noir thriller a cool note that matched its dazzling neon-lit cinematography and its stone anti-hero (played by Ryan Gosling). Cliff Martinez’s ominous grooves, inspired by the 80s, emphasize every impressive scene of a slow-motion fight or a chase at full throttle. After a driver wearing a scorpion jacket has completed another job, the rating reflects the driver’s feeling of being lost on his mission.

5. “If Beale Street could talk,” Nicholas Britell

You can feel the love and suffering of the characters in every note of this beautiful instrumental for Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s “If Beale Street Could Talk”. With a powerfully moving string section, Nicholas Britell’s score highlights the romantic tragedy of the film, young lovers facing an unfriendly criminal justice system and an uncertain future. It’s a beautiful piece that swells with emotion many times and captures the couple’s ecstasy as they cling to each other, hoping that they never have to let go.

4. “Phantom Thread”, Jonny Greenwood

Posh and yet dark, elegant and yet striking. Jonny Greenwood’s intricate score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” feels like a stylish step backward that would sound like home in the close-knit world of 1950s couture fashion. As illustrated in the piano-heavy track “House of Woodcock”, Greenwood captures the whirlwind of two unlikely souls who find themselves in an extremely disjointed relationship. One that looks practically perfect on the surface, but, as the film reveals, has its own set of souls.

3. “Inception”, Hans Zimmer

Perhaps no score has been parodyed or cut off in this decade like the theme of Hans Zimmer for Christopher Nolan’s “Inception”. Between the worlds in our unconscious dreams and reality, the score changes between ethereal, gloomy and pulsating tones and then of course there is the alarm-like wake-up call from “BRAMMS”, the brass-driven disorder that has become almost ubiquitous. Zimmer was also not a fan of the score’s popularity and told Vulture that he would be confused by so many imitations of his work.

2. “Under the skin”, Mica Levi

Mica Levi made her unforgettable debut in 2013 with an otherworldly score that corresponded to the stylish horror of Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin”. It’s a sound that’s experimental, sensual, and sometimes truly annoying. When so much of the film is in almost complete silence, Levi’s score jumps in the air and fills the air with his discord, which reinforces Scarlett Johansson’s wide-open appearance as a mysterious being that lures men to their deaths. Levi has recorded a number of other unconventional film compositions, including “Jackie” and this year’s “Monos”.

1. “We”, Michael Abels

Composer Michael Abels took a popular rap song from the 90s, Luniz’s “I Got 5 on It”, and mixed it into one of the scariest horror scores of 2019 and yes, for a decade. (Abels said it was “Us” director Jordan Peele’s suggestion to slow the beats down to their new creepy shape.) The score caught the attention of cinema-goers before the film even came to the cinemas and has been alive ever since found outside of the film as his own viral meme on platforms like TikTok.

advertisement