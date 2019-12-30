advertisement

LANHAM, MD. (AP) – A small plane crashed in the suburbs of Maryland in the capital on Sunday, hit the carport of a home and killed the lonely person on board the plane, the authorities said.

The plane landed near Lanham just before 3:00 p.m. and bumped into the carport before it broke into pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s fire and rescue services.

advertisement

The plane and carport caught fire, but the flames went out, he said.

Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It was not immediately clear whether there was anyone in the house at the time. The carport was connected to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed was not immediately known.

Brady said the National Transportation Safety Board should take over the investigation.

The house is located near an intersection, approximately 2 miles from an airport in College Park, Maryland. Lanham is located in the northeastern part of the suburbs near Washington, DC.

advertisement