LOS ANGELES – One man was killed and six people injured early Friday morning, including one in critical condition who was injured in a fire on both floors of the 28-part Venice Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. At least one resident jumps upstairs in safety.

Shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters were brought into the hotel at 8686 Venice Blvd. called near Cattaraugus Avenue and, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, found in several rooms that the fire was burning. The flame was later referred to as a major alarm fire.

A man died at the scene and another man was hospitalized in critical condition. A man and woman who were later hospitalized in severe condition were put in serious condition. One man was hospitalized in good condition and another man was treated for a minor injury at the crime scene. Humphrey said a firefighter was being treated for a “non-life threatening” respiratory problem.

Narayana Cabral, who lives in Venice, lived in Venice with his 60-year-old mother for 19 years. He said she had to jump to safety from a unit on the second floor when the flames broke out.

“I got out of the building, she was still stuck there,” Cabral told NBC4. “I heard her screaming for me, so I ran around the building to get to her (but) there was so much smoke that she had to jump out the window. She hit the floor hard, pretty upset, swollen eye. Then I had to tear down a fence so she could make it, then I made a barricade for her to climb over … and I drove her to the hospital and she was in great pain. “

Cabral said his mother was hanging on a ledge when her hands slipped and she landed on the sidewalk.

The fire department has not confirmed the report the woman has brought to safety.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 105 firefighters extinguished the flames in 39 minutes, and precipitation was declared at 2:43 a.m., Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

