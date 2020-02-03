advertisement

LEBEC, California – An armed man killed a passenger and wounded five others in a greyhound bus that drove from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shootout took place around 1:20 p.m. when the bus was on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains between LA and the San Joaquin Valley.

The bus driver somehow managed to get the shooter out of the bus and left him on the highway shoulder where he was arrested without incident, Sgt. Brian Pennings told reporters. He had no immediate information about the motive.

After leaving the shooter behind, the driver continued to the next exit and turned into the parking lot of a gas station.

According to Pennings, there was a “significant” number of people on the bus.

“We are grateful that the bus driver reacted quickly,” said Pennings.

Witnesses and the suspect were interviewed.

Officials did not immediately identify the suspect or the victim. Pennings said one of the five wounded had been flown to a hospital.

The area is located at the Tejon Pass, which rises to an altitude of more than 1,250 meters.

