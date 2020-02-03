advertisement

At that time the bus was traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – Dozens were on board the bus that ran from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The gunfight took place around 1:27 a.m. local time when the bus was near Lebec, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles.

The bus driver immediately stopped and persuaded the male suspect to get off the bus, Pennings said. When the suspect got out, he left his gun behind, Pennings said.

The driver then got out and drove to a gas station to get medical help for the passengers, Pennings said.

The suspect was detained without further incidents, officials said.

A subject is still under investigation, Pennings said, describing the sighting of a greyhound as “extremely rare”.

“In my career, I am not aware that this ever happens,” he said.

This story is developing. Please try again for updates.

ABC News’ Cammeron Parrish contributed to this report.

