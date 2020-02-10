advertisement

This still image from a video shows the police at a Walmart shootout in Forrest City, Ark., February 10, 2020. In this still from a video, the police are at a Walmart shootout in Ark Forrest City, Ark., February 10, 2020.

WHBQ

The shooter was identified as a 40-year-old Bobby Joe Gibbs. (Photo: Craighead Sheriff's Office)





SMALL ROCK (KATV / AP) – Forrest City police killed a man who opened fire in a Walmart and injured two officers on Monday morning.

The St. Francis County sheriff, Bobby May, said the officials in the shop were facing a man who turned and shot her. The officers returned the fire and killed the man.

The shooter was identified as a 40-year-old Bobby Joe Gibbs.

According to May, both officers were believed to be in critical condition. He said one of the officers was shot four times. This official was brought to Regional One Health in Memphis. The second officer was shot twice and taken to a hospital in Forrest City.

The Forrest City police initially described the incident as an active shooting situation. The Arkansas State Police spokesman, Bill Sadler, said the agency is investigating, but has not immediately learned any details.

A woman who was at the Walmart at the time of the shooting said she heard 12 shots fired at the back of the store around 10:30 a.m.

A Walmart spokesman said they are working with the Forrest City police department to help with the investigation.

Forrest City Schools are locked after the Arkansas State Police have informed them of “threats,” a district spokesman said. The Center Elementary School is half a mile from the shop where the shootout took place. According to the spokesman, all students and staff are safe.

Gibbs was arrested in 2012 and accused of carrying a firearm in a public building or facility. He received a firearm, owned a detained person, disabled government operations, carried a forbidden weapon, loud music, untidy behavior and threw 32 people at risk of minors wellbeing, according to KATV content partner KAIT Region 8.

Forrest City is approximately 85 miles east of Little Rock.

