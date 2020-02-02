advertisement

By Christina Carrega and Erin Schumaker

A 44-year-old man died after being infected with his friend’s coronavirus when he was traveling together in Wuhan, China, according to officials from the Philippine Department of Health.

His girlfriend, a 38-year-old woman, was the first person to have a confirmed case for the virus in the Philippines, and her friend’s death is the only reported death from a novel acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV) outside of China. according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines.

advertisement

The man – who is from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus – came to the Philippines with the woman via Hong Kong on January 21, according to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of the Philippines. He died on Saturday.

A week before the man’s death, he was hospitalized for pneumonia after a fever, cough, and sore throat. The woman remains isolated in a Manila hospital, officials said.

The number of coronavirus patients and deaths in China continues to increase, according to WHO officials. As of Sunday morning, there were 14,380 confirmed cases – an increase of 2,590 since Saturday. 304 people had died by Sunday – an increase of 45 compared to the previous day.

Philippine Health Minister Francisco T. Duque III. Expressed condolences to the deceased patient’s family and would like to emphasize to the public “that this is an imported case with no evidence of local transmission.”

Outside of China, 166 cases were confirmed in 25 countries.

As of Sunday, there will be eight cases in the U.S. where there are seven travelers and a person-to-person transfer between a husband and a wife. The countries affected are California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Arizona.

Health experts around the world continue to discuss how the virus is transmitted. US health officials previously stated that there is insufficient data to determine whether the virus can be transmitted before an infected patient develops symptoms, and German officials claim that asymptomatic transmission can occur.

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar has declared a health emergency and a temporary travel ban.

advertisement